White Sox's Adam Engel: Return pending
Engel (hamstring) has been progressing and is expected to return to the lineup Monday or Tuesday, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Engel, who has missed the last four games, had hit .327 (16-for-49) with six extra-base hits, nine runs, seven RBI and two steals over the 14 games before he was sidelined. We'll need to see if the downtime has any negative impact on his timing.
More News
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Remains sidelined Sunday•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Out again Friday•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Two extra-base hits Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...