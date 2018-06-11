Engel (hamstring) has been progressing and is expected to return to the lineup Monday or Tuesday, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Engel, who has missed the last four games, had hit .327 (16-for-49) with six extra-base hits, nine runs, seven RBI and two steals over the 14 games before he was sidelined. We'll need to see if the downtime has any negative impact on his timing.