Manager Tony La Russa said Engel (hamstring) will be activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday to start in the series finale at Minnesota, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The veteran outfielder was originally expected to be activated Monday, but he'll end up spending an extra two days on the shelf. Engel has been limited to only 10 games this season, but he was off to a strong start with a .241/.313/.552 slash line, three homers, four RBI, five runs and a stolen bases in 32 plate appearances.