Engel (hamstring) will be activated from the 10-day injured list no later than Wednesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The outfielder was expected to be activated Monday, but will have to wait a day or two to rejoin the White Sox. Engel, whom injuries have limited to just 10 games and 32 plate appearances in 2021, figures to be the everyday center fielder upon returning to the team's injury-plagued roster.