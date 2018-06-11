Engel (hamstring) is starting in center field and hitting ninth Monday against the Indians.

As expected, Engel is back in action for the White Sox after missing the previous four games with a hamstring injury. The 26-year-old had hit .327 (16-for-49) with six extra-base hits and a pair of steals over the 14 games prior to suffering the injury, so he'll look to pick up where he left off in his return to action.

