Engel went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Braves.

Engel reached base three times Sunday and has a .417 on-base percentage over the last 10 contests. He's been productive in small sample-sizes before, but it rarely sustains over longer stretches. Having started nine of the last 10 games, it looks like he'll get plenty of opportunities over the final month of the season. If the speedy outfielder continues to get on base, he brings stolen base potential, having swiped 197 bags in 534 minor-league games. However, he's stolen just three bases thus far with the White Sox in 2019.