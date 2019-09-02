White Sox's Adam Engel: Scores twice in loss
Engel went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Braves.
Engel reached base three times Sunday and has a .417 on-base percentage over the last 10 contests. He's been productive in small sample-sizes before, but it rarely sustains over longer stretches. Having started nine of the last 10 games, it looks like he'll get plenty of opportunities over the final month of the season. If the speedy outfielder continues to get on base, he brings stolen base potential, having swiped 197 bags in 534 minor-league games. However, he's stolen just three bases thus far with the White Sox in 2019.
More News
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Becomes lineup regular•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Overtakes Jay on depth chart•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Fifth consecutive start•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Drives in two Friday•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Enters for ailing Garcia•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Drives in three in twin bill•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...