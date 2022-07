Engel went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Twins.

Engel picked up 13 at-bats across the White Sox's four-game set with the Twins due to Luis Robert's (head) absence. Engel took advantage by collecting seven hits while also tallying a homer, four RBI and three runs scored. His primary value has come from stolen bases this season -- he has nine across 68 games -- and he could remain a consistent part of the lineup so long as Robert is sidelined.