Engel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

The 28-year-old had started four of the White Sox's past five games, but he'll likely transition into more of a reserve role now that Nomar Mazara has moved past a foot concern and Edwin Encarnacion (shoulder) has reclaimed the everyday designated-hitter job following a one-week absence from the lineup. Engel could still end up settling into the short side of a platoon with Mazara, who is a career .231/.271/.360 hitter against left-handed pitching.