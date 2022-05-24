Engel will start in center field and bat ninth Tuesday against the Red Sox.
Engel had faded into a fourth-outfielder role following Andrew Vaughn's recent return from the 10-day injured list, but Luis Robert's (illness) move to the COVID-19-related IL on Tuesday reopens a window of playing time for Engel. With general manager Rick Hahn noting that he doesn't expect Robert to be ready to return from the IL until next week, Engel could be in line to start all five of Chicago's games this week. Leury Garcia profiles as the next man up in center field behind Engel, but the White Sox have preferred to deploy Garcia as their main second baseman ahead of Josh Harrison of late.