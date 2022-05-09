Engel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Engel is on the bench for the third time in four games and doesn't look like he'll play regularly against right-handed pitching, even with Chicago without two of its everyday outfielders in Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) and Andrew Vaughn (hand). As a result of the absences of Jimenez and Vaughn, the White Sox have been deploying top catcher Yasmani Grandal more frequently at designated hitter of late, which has resulted in Gavin Sheets poaching more starts from Engel in the corner outfield.