site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: white-soxs-adam-engel-sits-amid-hot-streak | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
White Sox's Adam Engel: Sits amid hot streak
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Engel is not in Saturday's lineup against the Tigers.
Engel heads to the bench despite the fact he has gone yard in back-to-back games. Brian Goodwin will start in center field and bat second.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read