White Sox's Adam Engel: Sitting Sunday
Engel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Engel will check out of the lineup for the second day in a row while Leury Garcia handles center field. Since being called up from Triple-A Charlotte on July 19, Engel has slashed .256/.304/.372 with a home run, six RBI and two stolen bases across 14 games.
More News
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Heads to bench•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Starts all three since promotion•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Starts Friday after promotion•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Recalled by White Sox•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Sent to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Four-hit performance in twin bill•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have plenty to choose from. They come with...
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...