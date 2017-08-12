White Sox's Adam Engel: Smacks two triples Friday
Engel went 2-for-4 with two triples, two runs scored and an RBI in Friday's 6-3 win over the Royals.
The rookie got a chance to showcase his speed on the basepaths, but otherwise it has been a rough second half for Engel, who's now slashing .167/.221/.319 in 22 games since the All-Star break. His defense in center field has kept him in the lineup most days, but don't be surprised if he begins to lose playing time down the stretch if his bat doesn't come around.
