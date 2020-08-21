Engel started in center field and went 1-for-4 with a double in Thursday's 9-0 win over the Tigers.

Engel started a second straight game in center while Luis Robert mended a sore hand. Robert could return Friday, but Engel could move to right field, as the White Sox are scheduled to face Cubs' left-hander Jon Lester. The White Sox's primary starter in right field, the left-handed hitting Nomar Mazara, notoriously struggles against southpaws.