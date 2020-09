Engel started in right field and went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday's 11-6 win over Kansas City.

Per usual, Engel started with the White Sox facing a left-hander. He and Nomar Mazara are platooning in right, so Mazara should return to action Friday against Royals right-hander Brady Singer. Engel is batting .290/.333/.452 over 66 plate appearances in 2020.