Engel started in right field and went 2-for-4 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Twins.

Engel typically starts against left-handers but replaced Nomar Mazara against righty Randy Dobnak. Mazara, who is 2-for-19 over the last six games, is batting a soft .232/.298/.272 over 28 starts this season. After Tuesday's performance, Engel is batting .306/.342/.444. He's outhitting Mazara and is considered the better defender of the two.