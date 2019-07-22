White Sox's Adam Engel: Starts all three since promotion
Engel started in center field for a third straight game and went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Rays.
Engel started all three games since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday and produced two hits in each game. While Eloy Jimenez (elbow) is sidelined, Engel will be in position to get consistent at-bats, although his MLB track record (.212 average) needs to be considered.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...