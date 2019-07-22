Engel started in center field for a third straight game and went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Rays.

Engel started all three games since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday and produced two hits in each game. While Eloy Jimenez (elbow) is sidelined, Engel will be in position to get consistent at-bats, although his MLB track record (.212 average) needs to be considered.