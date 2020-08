Engel started in center field and went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Tigers.

Engel returned from the COVID-19 injured list in time to fill in for the injured Luis Robert (hand) in center field. White Sox manager Rick Renteria said Robert was "just a little sore," suggesting he didn't play Wednesday out of an abundance of caution. Engel could be back to a reserve role as early as Thursday's finale against Detroit.