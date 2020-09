Engel started in left field for the injured Eloy Jimenez (foot) and went 1-for-3 with a double in Friday's 10-0 loss to the Cubs.

Jimenez will not play in the season-ending series against the Cubs due to a right mid-foot sprain, which could extend into the postseason. Engel or Jarrod Dyson will start in left field over the final two games. Engel is enjoying his finest professional season, which has been aided by a .361 BABIP.