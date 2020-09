Engel went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in a win over the A's in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series.

He got the start in right field with Leury Garcia in left, replacing Nomar Mazara and Eloy Jimenez (foot) in the outfield corners. Engel came through in a big way while batting near the bottom of the order and this may earn Engel another start in Game 2, even if Jimenez is ready. Mazara has just a .214/.257/.300 slash line in the month of September.