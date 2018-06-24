Engel went 1-for-2, was hit by a pitch and stole his 10th base of the season in Saturday's 7-6 loss to Oakland.

Engel is one of just 29 players with double-digit steals this season. If he were getting on base more often, Engel could be a real threat for fantasy lineups. His .269 on-base percentage is the lowest among those 29 players with double-digit steals and ranks 163rd among qualified hitters in MLB.