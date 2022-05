Engel went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a walk and a stolen base in a 5-4 win Sunday against the Cubs.

Engel swiped his sixth bag of the season in the fifth inning and drove in the tying run in the 11th with a single. The outfielder has found his way at the plate over the last 17 games, compiling a .280/.333/.420 batting with three stolen bases while primarily hitting in the bottom third of the lineup. For the season, he has a .657 OPS which is slightly better than his .642 career mark.