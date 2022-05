Engel went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Yankees.

Engel has only one multi-hit game this season, but he has collected a base knock in eight of his past 10 contests. The outfielder has also racked up four thefts on the season without being caught. Engel's career high for swipes in a campaign is 16, which he recorded in 2018.