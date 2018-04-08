Engel is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers.

Though he's only produced four hits while starting in each of the White Sox's first seven games, Engel looks to have a decent hold on a full-time role thanks to his stellar defense in center field. He'll get a breather in the series finale, however, paving the way for Leury Garcia to enter the lineup.

