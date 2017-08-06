White Sox's Adam Engel: Takes seat Sunday
Engel is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox.
Engel had started eight of the White Sox's last nine contests, but he'll hit the bench after producing only two hits in 27 at-bats during that time, dropping his season average to .200. Engel's quality defense in center field could continue to earn him at least semi-regular work, but unless owners in AL-only leagues are desperate for some steals (five in six attempts this season), the 26-year-old doesn't offer much to get excited about from a fantasy perspective.
More News
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Homers in Monday's win•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Hits three-run double as leadoff man•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Moves to bench Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Hits bench Sunday•
-
White Sox's Adam Engel: Swipes fifth bag Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...