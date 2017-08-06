Engel is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox.

Engel had started eight of the White Sox's last nine contests, but he'll hit the bench after producing only two hits in 27 at-bats during that time, dropping his season average to .200. Engel's quality defense in center field could continue to earn him at least semi-regular work, but unless owners in AL-only leagues are desperate for some steals (five in six attempts this season), the 26-year-old doesn't offer much to get excited about from a fantasy perspective.