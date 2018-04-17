White Sox's Adam Engel: Takes seat Tuesday
Engel is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Oakland.
The off day will be just Engel's third of the season. He's hitting just .188/.308/.219, with a strikeout rate (30.8 percent) that's simply not good enough for someone with as little power as he's shown so far in his big-league career. The offensive profile limits his fantasy value even in deeper leagues where his regular playing time makes him someone worth considering. Leury Garcia will start in center field Tuesday.
