White Sox's Adam Engel: Takes seat Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Engel isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rays.
Engel will retreat to the bench for the third time in the last five games after he went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday. Brian Goodwin will start in center field and bat second.
