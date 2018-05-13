Engel batted leadoff and went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Cubs.

White Sox manager Rick Renteria has rotated a few players through the leadoff spot while Yoan Moncada (hamstring) is out of action. He hit the lottery Saturday when the .163-hitting Engel posted his second multi-hit game of the season. If Engel can get on base, he has the speed to make something happen as a baserunner, but that's a big "if." Engel entered Saturday's game with a .244 on-base percentage.