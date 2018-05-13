White Sox's Adam Engel: Three hits as leadoff hitter
Engel batted leadoff and went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Cubs.
White Sox manager Rick Renteria has rotated a few players through the leadoff spot while Yoan Moncada (hamstring) is out of action. He hit the lottery Saturday when the .163-hitting Engel posted his second multi-hit game of the season. If Engel can get on base, he has the speed to make something happen as a baserunner, but that's a big "if." Engel entered Saturday's game with a .244 on-base percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...