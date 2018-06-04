Engel went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Brewers.

Normally a fixture at the bottom of the White Sox's batting order, Engel was slotted in the five-hole for the first time this season. He was a sub-.200 hitter for much of the season, but has turned in a two-week stretch of respectable production, prompting a promotion. Over his last 11 games, Engel is hitting .333 (13-for-39) with five extra-base hits, five RBI and nine runs scored. He's also struck out 13 times (32.5 K%) during that run, so we're reticent to announce he's figured something out, but on a team bereft of quality hitters, Engel should get his name into the lineup most days.