White Sox's Adam Engel: Unlikely HR leader
Engel leads the White Sox with four home runs and is hitting .276 in 12 spring games, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Chicago's center field job is wide open with two weeks of spring training left, and Engel is building a case as he battles Ryan Cordell for the job. In Engel's first exposure to major league pitchers in 2017, he was challenged facing the best arms in the game. The 26-year-old finished the season on an 0-for-21 run and hit just .166 over 301 at-bats. His elite defense will win out if he can maintain even marginal offense.
