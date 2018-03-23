Engel will open the 2018 season as the starting center fielder, Chris Gabel of MLB.com reports.

Engel won the job over Ryan Cordell, who was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday. Cordell made a strong push for the job, but in the end, manager Rick Renteria wanted him to get more at-bats in the minors. Engel had good spring numbers, hitting .364 with a 1.110 OPS and four home runs, however, nothing in his track record suggests he'll continue to hit like that. Engel may eventually lose at-bats to Leury Garcia.