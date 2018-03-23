White Sox's Adam Engel: Wins center field job
Engel will open the 2018 season as the starting center fielder, Chris Gabel of MLB.com reports.
Engel won the job over Ryan Cordell, who was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday. Cordell made a strong push for the job, but in the end, manager Rick Renteria wanted him to get more at-bats in the minors. Engel had good spring numbers, hitting .364 with a 1.110 OPS and four home runs, however, nothing in his track record suggests he'll continue to hit like that. Engel may eventually lose at-bats to Leury Garcia.
