White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Sunday that he doesn't expect Engel (hamstring) to return from the team's six-game road trip, which begins Friday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Hahn anticipates that Engel's hamstring strain will keep him on the shelf for a four-game home series with Cleveland to begin this week in addition to road trips to Boston and Cleveland, but the outfielder could be ready to go by late April for the start of the White Sox's next homestand. Whenever he's given the green light to return from the 10-day injured list, Engel will likely be ticketed for a fourth-outfielder role.