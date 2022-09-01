The White Sox recalled Haseley from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.
Haseley is expected to serve as a depth option in the outfield behind Luis Robert (wrist), Andrew Vaughn, AJ Pollock, Gavin Sheets and Adam Engel while he's up with the big club. Over his previous 23 plate appearances in the big leagues this season, Haseley hit .250 with three runs and two RBI.
More News
-
White Sox's Adam Haseley: Heads back to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Adam Haseley: Appears in third straight game•
-
White Sox's Adam Haseley: Out Sunday with illness•
-
White Sox's Adam Haseley: Tallies first RBI•
-
White Sox's Adam Haseley: Called up, starting Sunday•
-
White Sox's Adam Haseley: Sent back to minors•