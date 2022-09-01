The White Sox recalled Haseley from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.

Haseley is expected to serve as a depth option in the outfield behind Luis Robert (wrist), Andrew Vaughn, AJ Pollock, Gavin Sheets and Adam Engel while he's up with the big club. Over his previous 23 plate appearances in the big leagues this season, Haseley hit .250 with three runs and two RBI.

More News