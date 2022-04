Haseley registered a walk in his only plate appearance in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the White Sox.

Haseley was called up from Triple-A Charlotte to serve as the 29th man for the doubleheader and made his season debut when he replaced Adam Engel in right field during the bottom of the sixth inning. The 26-year-old lefty outfielder only drew one plate appearance during the blowout, but he showed off solid discipline and earned a walk.