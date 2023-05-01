Haseley went 4-for-5 with an RBI, a walk and three runs scored in Sunday's 12-9 win over the Rays.

Haseley received just his second start since he was called up to the big league club two weeks ago and took full advantage of the opportunity. The 27-year-old was put in the leadoff spot and singled in the first, third, fifth and ninth innings and reached via a walk in the seventh. His RBI knock in the ninth tied the game up at nine apiece and he would come around to score on a walkoff three-run blast by Andrew Vaughn. Haseley was a first round pick back in 2017 but has never lived up the profile since debuting in 2019. There's not really much upside with him, but he could move ahead of Oscar Colas on the team's outfield depth chart with Colas struggling to make an impact at the dish. Haseley's big performance Sunday puts him at a slash line of .545/.615/.636 over 13 plate appearances.