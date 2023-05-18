Haseley stole a base and scored a run as a pinch runner in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Guardians.

Haseley ran for Yasmani Grandal (hamstring) in the sixth inning. It was a productive substitution by manager Pedro Grifol, as Haseley stole second and scored on a Tim Anderson single. This was Haseley's first steal of the season to go with five runs scored and two RBI through 34 plate appearances over 20 games. He's little more than a defensive substitute and bench bat for the White Sox.

More News