The White Sox will call Haseley up from Triple-A Charlotte and have him serve as the 29th man for Wednesday's doubleheader against the Guardians, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Haseley failed to earn an Opening Day roster spot after being acquired from the Phillies in late March. He hasn't done much through 10 games for Charlotte, slashing .211/.302/.237. He'll likely be merely an extra option off the bench, though it's possible he starts one of the two games if the White Sox want to avoid overworking their regular outfielders.