Houser (2-1) earned the win over Kansas City on Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out six batters over six innings.

Houser gave up a second-inning solo homer to Vinnie Pasquantino but didn't allow any other runs or extra-base hits. The right-handed hurler tied his season high with six punchouts -- a mark he's tallied in each of his past three outings -- and has now notched a quality start in each of first four appearances this season. Houser hasn't finished a campaign with an ERA below 4.12 or a WHIP under 1.39 since 2021, so fantasy managers are justified in being skeptical about his red-hot start to his White Sox tenure. That being said, Houser now holds a sparkling 1.48 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with a 20:6 K:BB through 24.1 innings, so he's becoming hard to ignore on waiver wires.