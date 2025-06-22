White Sox's Adrian Houser: Reinstated for Sunday's start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Houser (personal) was activated from the paternity list and is starting Sunday against the Blue Jays.
The right-hander landed on the paternity list Thursday to be with his growing family, but he's back with Chicago to make his next turn through the rotation Sunday. Houser has pitched well through his first five MLB starts of 2025 with a 2.15 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB across 29.1 innings.
More News
-
White Sox's Adrian Houser: Goes on paternity list•
-
White Sox's Adrian Houser: Lacks control in second loss•
-
White Sox's Adrian Houser: Extends streak of quality starts•
-
White Sox's Adrian Houser: Scoreless streak ends in loss•
-
White Sox's Adrian Houser: Unscored upon through two starts•
-
White Sox's Adrian Houser: Blanks Mariners in 2025 debut•