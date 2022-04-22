Pollock (hamstring) was activated from the injured list Friday.
Pollock has battled more than his fair share of injuries over the course of his career and made it just two games into his White Sox's tenure before his first absence. He'll wind up missing less than two weeks and should return to a regular role in right field. Matt Foster was placed on the bereavement list to clear a roster spot.
