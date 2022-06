Pollock went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI on Tuesday against the Dodgers.

Pollock was out of the lineup in favor of Gavin Sheets, though he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He came through with a two-RBI double to tally only his second extra-base hit across his last 33 at-bats. Pollock has maintained a .220/.246/.354 line with 13 RBI and 15 runs scored across 134 plate appearances on the season.