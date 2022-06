Pollock went 1-for-2 with one double, two RBIs and one run scored in Tuesday's victory over the Dodgers.

Pollock entered Tuesday's game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning and produced immediately. He doubled home Jose Abreu and Danny Mendick, then came around to score on a Jake Burger double. Pollock also picked up his first stolen base of the season in the game. The veteran outfielder is now slashing .220/.246/.354.