Pollock declined his $13 million player option for 2023 and received a $5 million buyout to become a free agent Tuesday, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

Known as a solid offensive threat throughout his time in Arizona and Los Angeles, Pollock posted a career-worst .681 OPS in upon joining the White Sox in 2022. Despite this, the 34-year-old outfielder was still able to crush left-handed pitching with a .935 OPS and 11 home runs in 133 plate appearances against southpaws. His dominance against lefties could prove to be valuable for teams in search of a rotational piece in the outfield.