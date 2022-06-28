site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's AJ Pollock: Heads to bench Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Pollock is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels.
Pollock is in an 0-for-14 slump and will take a seat Tuesday for the second time in the past three games. Leury Garcia will start in left field and bat seventh for Chicago.
