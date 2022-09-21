Pollock went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 10-7 extra-innings loss to the Guardians.

Pollock knocked in a run on a fielder's choice in the sixth inning, then added a two-run homer in the 11th. The White Sox's rally ended with that long ball, but Pollock's been solid by driving in six runs over the last three games. He's hitting .294 (20-for-68) with four homers in September and is up to a .246/.292/.391 slash line with 13 homers, 54 RBI, 56 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases through 126 contests overall.