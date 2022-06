Pollock went 2-for-6 with an RBI on Sunday against the Rangers.

Pollock led off for the third consecutive game and has now recorded multiple hits in each of his four starts. He's gone 9-for-21 in that span, driving in five and scoring one run. Pollock's numbers have increased significantly in recent weeks, and he's now delivering a more respectable .247/.277/.373 line across 159 plate appearances on the season.