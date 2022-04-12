Pollock (hamstring) has a chance to spend only 10 or 11 days on the injured list, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The veteran outfielder doesn't have a strong health track record and lasted just two games with his new team before hitting the injured list with a hamstring strain. The White Sox believe the issue to be fairly minor, but Pollock is currently away from the team for the birth of his child, so the team hasn't been able to run further tests.