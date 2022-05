Pollock went 3-for-5 with a walk, a double, a run scored and an RBI across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader split against the Royals.

The White Sox only managed 12 hits and four runs between the two contests, making Pollock's production that much more impressive. The veteran outfielder has had trouble finding a rhythm in Chicago but he's begun to show signs of life at the plate, batting .296 (8-for-27) over his last eight games with two doubles, a homer, four runs and five RBI.