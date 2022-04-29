Pollock isn't starting Friday's game against the Angels.
Pollock has gone 0-for-15 with an RBI, a walk and seven strikeouts since returning to action, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Leury Garcia will start in right field and bat ninth.
