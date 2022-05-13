Pollock went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Yankees.

Pollock got the White Sox on the board with an RBI double in the second inning and ultimately came around to score. He still has just a .548 OPS on the season, but Pollock has tallied six RBI and five runs scored across his last 10 starts. There is hope for further improvement, as Pollock is striking out at a 21.2 percent clip -- in line with his career baseline -- and will continue to get regular playing time.