Pollock went 2-for-3 with a walk, a triple, an RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Astros.

Pollock aided the White Sox two-run rally in the eighth inning with an RBI triple prior to coming around to score. It was his eighth multi-hit effort in his last 10 starts, also tallying four extra-base hits, nine RBI and eight runs scored in that span. After briefly occupying the leadoff spot, Pollock has hit fifth in the last two games and that should be expected to continue given the impending return of Tim Anderson (groin).